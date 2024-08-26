Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases First List of 44 Candidates

The BJP has released its list of 44 candidates for the forthcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. The candidates include Arshid Bhat for Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri for Shopian, and Mohd. Rafiq Wani for Anantnag West. Adv. Syed Wazahat will run in Anantnag, while Sushri Shagun Parihar is set to contest from Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana will represent the party in Doda.

BJP releases a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections



Arshid Bhat to contest from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri to contest from Shopian, Mohd. Rafiq Wani to contest from Anantnag West. Adv. Syed Wazahat to contest from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun… pic.twitter.com/s7dXVe8Fdm — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections | Kuldeep Raj Dubey to contest from Reasi, Rohit Dubey to contest from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Chowdhary Abdul Ghani to contest from Poonch Haveli. pic.twitter.com/hDZ1zezLnk — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections | Pawan Gupta to contest from Udhampur West, Dr. Devinder Kumar Maniyal to contest from Ramgarh (SC), and Mohan Lal Bhagat to contest from Akhnoor pic.twitter.com/GHJcBW3Xzz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Pawan Gupta will contest from Udhampur West, Dr. Devinder Kumar Maniyal from Ramgarh (SC), and Mohan Lal Bhagat from Akhnoor. Kuldeep Raj Dubey is set to run from Reasi, Rohit Dubey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Chowdhary Abdul Ghani from Poonch Haveli.

Also Read| Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: AAP Announces First List of 7 Candidates.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, which will elect 90 members, are scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. This election marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories in 2019.

