Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: AAP Announces First List of 7 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. The party has announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections: Fayaz Ahmed Sofi for Pulwama, Muddasir Hassan for Rajpora, Sheikh Fida Hussain for Devsar, Mohsin Shafkat Mir for Dooru, Mehraj Din Malik for Doda, and Yasir Shafi Matto for Doda West.

Aam Aadmi Party announces the First list of 7 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election pic.twitter.com/G8b73JFQHQ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

The State Assembly Elections 2024 will be conducted in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1, 2024. These elections mark the first in a decade, with the results scheduled to be announced on October 4.

The party has also announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. The lineup features AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leader Manish Sisodia, and AAP Ministers Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, as well as MP Raghav Chadha, among others.

