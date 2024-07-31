Lakshman Prasad Acharya Takes Oath as Governor of Manipur

Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as governor of Manipur. Acharya has also been given additional charge of strife-hit state. He was also sworn in as the 32nd governor of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Sources said by giving him charge of two states, headed by BJP chief ministers, the Centre is “banking” on him to work towards starting the peace process to end the strife in Manipur at the earliest.