Lalan Singh denied resigning as JD-U President

Patna, Dec 26 Amid rumours of his resignation, Janata Dal-United Lalan Singh on Tuesday denied any such development.

"I have not resigned from the post of JD-U President... I don’t know why such a discussion is taking place. Reports of my resignation are completely false and baseless," he said.

As rumours had spread in the political circles of Bihar that Lalan Singh had resigned, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is among the most trusted leaders of Nitish Kumar, swung into action and reached the party’s office in Patna to clarify that no such development had taken place.

"A section of the media has spread rumours about the resignation of Lalan Singh. It is completely false and baseless. We have not received any letter from him," he said.

JD-U has a national executive committee meeting in New Delhi coming up where there is a buzz that Nitish Kumar may remove Lalan Singh from the President's post as he is having close proximity with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor