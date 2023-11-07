Lalan Singh faces backlash during rally at his home constituency

Patna, Nov 7 JD-U national President Lalan Singh faced an awkward situation at his home constituency in Munger during a Jan Samvad programme on Monday.

The JD-U MP was at Itahari village when villagers from his own caste - Bhumihar - turned the heat on him him after he accused voters of forgetting the work done by him.

The villagers claimed that the tone of Singh was not appropriate. He was reportedly speaking arrogantly which the villagers objected to, forcing the JD-U leader to complete his speech in just five minutes and leave the spot.

Singh had said: “When over 100 people were booked in criminal cases, I was the one who saved them from going to jail. I did many things for the Ratanpur railway station and helped build several roads in the region, but you people have forgotten those works.

“I did not come here to ask you to vote for me. You are free to vote for anyone,” Singh said.

However, the villagers got angry at Singh's complaining tone and asked him some counter questions.

They alleged that the MP has not even installed a hand pump in the village. They also claimed that Singh was talking arrogantly, which is not acceptable.

“We have sent him (Singh) to Delhi and it is his job to listen to the problems of the voters. During his speech, he said he did not come here asking for votes. So why did he come here? Does he want to see the 'jungle raj' in Itahari village,” asked a villager named Anjani Singh.

