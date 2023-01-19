Lalit Modi's remarks against ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi, SC agrees to hear plea

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea alleging former IPL chairman Lalit Modi had made some "scurrilous" remarks in a social media post against former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud saying that Lalit Modi has made scurrilous allegations against Rohatgi.

Sibal said in this matter, there is a family dispute, the Lalit Modi family dispute and there was an undertaking given before the court that no statements will be made on social media but scurrilous statements have been made against his colleague.

"This cannot be allowed, it is a violation of the court's order," said Sibal.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, asked Sibal to give it the paper book.

"We will keep the IA (interim application) on board before an appropriate bench next Friday," said the bench.

In August last year, the apex court had appointed former top court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran as a mediator to settle the family property dispute involving the former IPL head and his mother Bina Modi, wife of late industrialist K.K. Modi.

Rohatgi is one of the lawyers representing Bina Modi in the dispute.

In an Instagram post, Lalit Modi had made some comments against Rohatgi.

However, later in another post, he reportedly apologised to the senior advocate.

On January 13 while speaking to on Lalit Modi's Instagram post, Rohatgi said "it is rubbish" and he does not want to comment on it.

Lalit Modi had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court judgment that the anti-arbitration injunction lawsuit filed by Bina Modi against her son is maintainable.

