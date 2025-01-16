Lalu Prasad Hints at Tie-Up with Pashupati Paras in Mahagathbandhan

RJD president Lalu Prasad has hinted that the Mahagathbandhan, led by his party, might consider bringing former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras into its fold, following his sidelining by the NDA in favor of his nephew Chirag Paswan.

Despite health issues and advancing age, Prasad visited Paras' residence on Wednesday to attend a feast organized for Makar Sankranti, signaling a possible political rapprochement.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was mobbed by journalists as he arrived at Pashupati Kumar Paras' residence, accompanied by his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

The usually talkative leader kept his comments brief but responded with a curt "haan" (yes) when repeatedly asked if Paras would be welcomed into the Mahagathbandhan, which currently includes the RJD, Congress, and the Left.

Later, when questions were posed to Paras, he said, "I have considered myself an NDA partner all along. But the BJP seems to have abandoned me. The party now always speaks of having five constituents in Bihar. I am never counted."

In Bihar, the NDA is spearheaded by the BJP and includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Pashupati Kumar Paras leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), a faction he formed after splitting from the Lok Janshakti Party originally founded by his late brother, Ram Vilas Paswan.