Lalu Prasad meets Nitish in Patna, Tejashwi denies reports of rift

Patna, Jan 19 Amid buzz that JD(U) leader and their ally Nitish Kumar may join hands with the BJP, RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met the chief minister at his residence.

The meeting that lasted around 40 minutes is said to have discussed the seat sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to mediapersons, Tejashwi said: "Nitish Kumar is the chief minister of Bihar and I am deputy chief minister of Bihar. So, we often meet."

On any change in the political scenario in the state, Tejashwi said: "I am sorry to say that the question you are asking has no relevance. There is no need to give clarification on it again and again. I want to say that the defeat of the BJP in Bihar is certain."

"Since, Lalu Ji and Nitish Ji allied in Bihar, BJP is worried. The BJP has only one work and that is to spread rumours and lie. You are asking about the seat sharing formula in INDIA, I want to ask has the NDA finalised the seat sharing formula," Yadav told reporters.

When asked about JD(U)'s claim to contest 17 seats in Bihar, Tejashwi said: "It is an internal matter between JD(U) and RJD. We are united and working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar."

