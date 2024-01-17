Lalu Prasad Yadav to Skip Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony on Jan 22; Here's What RJD Chief Said

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav announced on Wednesday that he will not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. Yadav stated, "I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple," without specifying any reason for his decision.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony is set to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders. Additionally, invitations have been extended to celebrities and noted personalities.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has also declined the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Pawar mentioned that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

Expressing his gratitude in a letter addressed to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Pawar said, "I'm very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024." Pawar acknowledged the devotion of millions of devotees across the country and stated, "'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram' is a symbol of worship and devotion for crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them." The NCP supremo mentioned that he plans to visit the temple during his scheduled trip to Ayodhya after January 22, by which time the construction of the temple is expected to be completed.

Several other leaders of the opposition, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have also turned down the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.