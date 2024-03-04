Lalu Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Being a Fake Hindu, Says He Didn’t Even Get Tonsured on Mother’s Death

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the latter is not a genuine follower of Hinduism and is actively promoting divisive sentiments. Yadav accused Modi of being a "fake Hindu" and criticized him for allegedly fostering hatred.

Addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, Narendra Modi is not a Hindu! Hindu people get tonsured on the death of their acquaintances, but he (Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother.

In his attempt to retaliate against Modi's remarks on dynastic politics, Lalu Yadav said, Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why don't you have children?.

The Maha Rally witnessed the presence of various opposition figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

During his speech at the rally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Jhooton Ka Sardar" (the leader of lies), alleging that Modi has perfected the art of spreading falsehoods. Kharge further asserted that the policies of the Centre over the past decade have failed to bring any tangible benefits to the people of the country.