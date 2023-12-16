Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya may contest LS poll

Patna, Dec 16 Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest Lok Sabha election from Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav visited her in-law house Hichhan Bigha in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law Rao Ranvijay Singh.

Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she has no plan to contest election.

But when people said that if she would be elected from Karakat seat, the region will develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother but if people of Karakat asked her to contest election, she would not refuse it.

Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life.

At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.

