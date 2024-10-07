Land-for-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation. The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of a summons issued to them by the court earlier.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne provided bail, noting the accused's non-arrest status during the probe. Summons had earlier been issued following the court's analysis of a supplementary charge sheet lodged against them. The legal proceedings included inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had filed its case based on a prior FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigation highlights Group-D appointments in the West Central Railway Zone in Jabalpur, conducted in exchange for land parcels allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad's family or associates during his term as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

"They keep indulging in political conspiracy. They misuse agencies. There is nothing concrete in this case. Our victory is certain," said Tejashwi Yadav.