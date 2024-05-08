Land registration for 'Uttarakhand Bhawan' in Ayodhya done, construction to start soon: CM Dhami

Dehradun, May 8 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the registration of the land allotted to the state government for the construction of 'Uttarakhand Bhawan' in Ayodhya has been done and the construction work will be started soon.

"Congratulations to all Ram devotees of the state! As per the earlier promise, the registration of the land allotted to the Uttarakhand government at Sri Ayodhyapuri, the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, has been done today. Uttarakhand has become the first state to do so. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, the construction work of Uttarakhand Bhawan will soon be started for the convenience of the devotees," Chief Minister Dhami said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The 5253.30 square metre plot on which the state guest house will be built is located at a distance of around 7 km from the Ram temple.

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 32 crore for the purchase of land.

