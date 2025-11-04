Lands of two crore families in Maharashtra will be legalised, says Minister Bawankule

Mumbai, Nov 4 Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that the ordinance to amend the Prevention of Land Fragmentation and its Consolidation of Holding Act (Tukdebandi Act) has been implemented in the state from Tuesday, and hence the Act on prohibition of land fragmentation will no longer be applicable to lands in areas permitted for non-agricultural use.

A gazette notification has been issued in this regard, which will regularise land transactions that have been carried out so far against the Prevention of Land Fragmentation and its Consolidation of Holding Act (Tukdebandi Act).

Minister Bawankule added that the land of about 49 lakh family holders (about two crore family members) in the state will be regularised.

"All of them will have their names on seven or 12 plots and will be registered. With this ordinance, the transfer of plots from November 15, 1965 to October 15, 2024 can be regularised without paying any fee," he said.

"The detailed procedure for implementing the ordinance will be issued by the Revenue Department in the next seven days. With this decision, the names of the plot holders in the layout along with the owner will appear on the 7th and 8th tranches, which will eliminate a lot of confusion," the Minister added.

He also said that the Prevention of Land Fragmentation and its Consolidation of Holding Act (Tukdebandi Act) implemented in the state was originally applicable to the agricultural sector.

The Act determined the standard area required according to the type of land (garden/tillage) for profitable farming, he added.

"This Act was not applicable to urban areas. However, due to increasing urbanisation, people bought and sold areas less than this standard area in the areas around the city or villages according to their needs. The number of such plots in the state is about 49 lakh. To regularise these irregular transactions against the Tukdebandi Act, the state government has issued an ordinance dated November 3, 2025 which has come into force from Monday," Minister Bawankule said.

According to the Minister, the biggest benefit of this ordinance is that the transfers (transactions) of shares made from November 15, 1965 to October 15, 2024 will now be 'Deemed Regularised' free of cost without charging any fee.

"The names of the buyers whose purchase and sale of the plots have been registered but whose names are not mentioned on the 7/12 extract will now be included in the ownership in the 7/12 extract. Whereas, those who have made such transactions through unregistered documents can now get their names included in the ownership in the 7/12 extract by duly registering them with the Sub-Registrar," he said.

Minister Bawankule added that the new Maharashtra Regional Planning (MRTP) will apply to all places where non-agricultural use is permissible as per the provisions of the Prevention of Land Fragmentation and its Consolidation of Holding Act (Tukdebandi Act) or the Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, areas within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayats Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The new MRTP will also apply in areas under authorities like MMRDA, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority and also in the peripheral areas of cities/villages as per the provisions of the Special Planning Authority Area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor