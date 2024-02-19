Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic halted

Srinagar, Feb 19 Incessant rainfall triggered landslide in the Banihal area of Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday after which the road was closed for traffic.

“The highway was open for traffic in the morning, but a landslide hit Chamalwass in the Banihal area of the highway.

“Travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting the control rooms in Srinagar or Jammu”, traffic department officials said.

Major snowfall during the last 24 hours has closed all the highways leading out of the Valley in J&K on Monday.

Officials said in addition to the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road and the road leading to Keran/Karnah border towns were also closed.

While Kashmir received rainfall, higher reaches like Zojila Pass, Baltal, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Gurez, etc., received heavy snowfall during the last 24 hours.

Reports from Gulmarg ski resort said heavy snowfall was continuing there in the morning.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department had forecast rain/snow till February 21 after which the weather is expected to improve.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday-Tuesday announcing that the new dates would be advised later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor