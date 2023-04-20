Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted

Jammu, April 20 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Hingni and Nachlana in Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

"NH-44 blocked due to landslide at hingni, Nachlana. People are advised to undertake journey after confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor