Last date for taking part in VBYLD Quiz 2026 extended till Oct 31

New Delhi, Oct 16 Encouraged by the good response, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended till October 31 the last date to take part in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz 2026 through MY Bharat Portal, an official said on Thursday.

More than 20 lakh youth have already participated in the quiz, said the official in a statement.

The VBYLD Quiz is the first stage of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2026. It is being conducted online through the MY Bharat Portal. This quiz helps young people test their knowledge about India and share their ideas for a developed India by 2047.

The quiz encourages enthusiastic participation from every State and Union Territory. It is designed to assess the participants’ knowledge about our nation while reflecting the shared vision of building a strong and developed India, said the statement.

All participants will get digital participation certificates. Top 10,000 winners will receive MY Bharat goodies and move to the next stage of the VBYLD 2026. These selected youth will get a chance to share their ideas directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

The launch of the MY Bharat Mobile Application marks a transformative step in youth empowerment. With technology-driven engagement, the app enables one-click participation in the VBYLD Quiz 2026.

To reach even the remotest areas, the MY Bharat Portal is linked with Common Service Centres (CSCs). Through over five lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), youth in villages can register and take the quiz from their nearest CSC. This ensures that every young Indian, whether in cities or rural areas, can take part in this national movement, said the official statement.

The Ministry said in a statement that the selected participants will represent their States and Union Territories at VBYLD 2026, which will be held in New Delhi in January 2026.

The competition will happen in five exciting tracks. The Cultural and Innovation Track will celebrate India’s traditional art forms while fostering interest in science and technology through the Science Mela, encouraging youth to creatively connect with both heritage and innovation.

The Viksit Bharat Challenge Track will provide space for young participants to ideate and present actionable solutions to national challenges across themes such as governance, education, energy, climate and digital inclusion, said the official statement.

The Design for Bharat Track aims to foster design thinking among youth by engaging them in a multi-tiered challenge to develop innovative, practical solutions for real-world developmental challenges.

The Hack for a Social Cause Track will mobilise young innovators to build scalable, technology-based solutions addressing pressing social issues, culminating in a national-level hackathon, the statement said.

The Diaspora Youth Participation will bring together 100 young individuals from the global Indian diaspora, including participants from the Know India Programme (KIP) and BIMSTEC member countries, fostering international youth exchange and deeper engagement with India’s development story, it said.

--IANS

