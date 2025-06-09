Launch of Axiom-4 Mission to ISS Postponed to June 11 Due to Weather Conditions: ISRO

Ax-4 Mission: The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed to June 11 due to adverse weather, the Indian Space Research Organisation said Monday evening. SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was initially scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday. The launch will now take place at 5:30 p.m. IST on June 11.

"Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," said ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan in a statement.

Shukla's journey will mark India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to travel to space aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft. Shubhanshu Shukla will pilot the mission with Commander Peggy Whitson. On this mission, the crew includes mission specialist Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) and mission specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary).

