Lavender cultivation to be extended to J-K's Ramban, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban will soon initiate lavender cultivation under the Aroma Mission which has been thoroughly experimented with in the adjacent district of Doda.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister Jitendra Singh while chairing the DISHA meeting of district Ramban, said a press release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Sunday.

He said, Ramban is a part of the erstwhile Doda district, which shares the same geographical and topographical conditions and it should not be difficult to replicate Doda's lavender success story over here, as per the statement.

This will provide an alternative and attractive option for a livelihood by the youngsters, he said, added the statement.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes was made, giving an overview of various major projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district. Senior officials of the District gave the status of the scheme-wise physical and financial progress of projects being executed under various CSSs

While stressing the synergy between public representatives and the administration while taking up the projects for execution, Jitendra Singh said better coordination between these representatives and the district administration is key to schemes being implemented on the ground.

The Minister took a detailed review of all the schemes undertaken by different departments in the district wherein he enquired about the status of each scheme. On the occasion, public representatives flagged various issues before the minister who issued on-spot directions to the concerned for early redressal.

Singh also directed the concerned departments to work with renewed zeal and dedication for the effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

He said that it is the endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue while urging all the concerned to work in close coordination for better results at the grassroot level.

He also directed the concerned officers to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware of the benefits of these schemes.

On the occasion, Singh also complimented the District Administration for implementing various CSSs successfully in the district.

