Leap Year 2024: What, When, and Why We Have Leap Days - Explore the Details Inside

As we step into the New Year, the festivities are diverse—some embrace it with family warmth, while others revel in the company of friends, partaking in events, and witnessing dazzling fireworks. Welcoming 2024, there's an additional reason to consider this year remarkable—it's a leap year, offering an extra day to fulfill New Year resolutions and pursue fresh objectives. Continue reading to discover the reasons behind 2024 being a leap year, details about the leap day, the significance of leap days, and more.

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about leap day and leap years:

Is 2024 a leap year?

Yes, 2024 is indeed a leap year. It deviates from the standard 365 days and includes an extra day, totaling 366 days.

What is leap day?

Leap day is an additional day inserted at the end of February every four years, transforming the month from its standard 28 days to 29.

Why do we have leap years and leap days?

Leap years and the introduction of leap days are essential to maintain alignment between our calendar and the seasons. The Earth requires roughly 365.2422 days to complete one orbit around the Sun, slightly exceeding the standard 365 days. Without leap years, our calendar would gradually lose synchronization with the astronomical year, leading to seasonal misalignment.

How do we determine which year is a leap year?

The rule for identifying leap years is based on divisibility. A year is classified as a leap year if it is divisible by four, with an exception for years divisible by 100. However, a year divisible by 400 is still considered a leap year. For instance, the year 2000 was a leap year, while the year 2100 will not be.

Why is leap day in February?

The selection of February as the month for adding a leap day can be attributed to Julius Caesar's calendar reform.