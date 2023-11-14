Lecturer held for sexually assaulting, blackmailing student in K'taka
By IANS | Published: November 14, 2023 10:21 AM2023-11-14T10:21:06+5:302023-11-14T10:25:02+5:30
Bengaluru, Nov 14 Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a lecturer for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on the pretext of getting her part time job in the city.
Madam Kumar, a lecturer in the private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, had taken the student to a hotel on M G Road promising her a job and assaulted her sexually.
He had also filmed the incident and blackmailed her.
Unable to take in the torture, the victim had lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station.
Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused this morning.
