Lecturer held for sexually assaulting, blackmailing student in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 14 Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a lecturer for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on the pretext of getting her part time job in the city.

Madam Kumar, a lecturer in the private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, had taken the student to a hotel on M G Road promising her a job and assaulted her sexually.

He had also filmed the incident and blackmailed her.

Unable to take in the torture, the victim had lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused this morning.

