Leh District Enforces Section 144: Prohibits Processions, Rallies, and Marches

The District Magistrate has announced the imposition of Section 144 in Leh district, effectively prohibiting any processions, rallies, or marches in the region.

In response to a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, warning of a potential threat to peace and public tranquility in the district, District Magistrate Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS, has issued an order invoking Section 144. This decision aims to prevent any disturbances and ensure the safety of human life in the area.

Section 144 imposed in Leh district, restricting any processions, rallies or marches: District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/Kw2ZAl3zo3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Compliance with the model code of conduct and adherence to the law in all activities is mandatory, as emphasized in the order. Due to logistical constraints, the order is being passed ex-parte, and individual service is not feasible. Violation of this directive will result in punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Furthermore, the order warns that any breach will invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. It concludes by urging all individuals to ensure they adhere to the model code of conduct and conduct all activities in accordance with the law.