Leopard found dead in suspicious conditions in MP's Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 : A female leopard was found dead under suspicious conditions in the revenue area of Karaundi at Dheemarkheda forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a forest official said on Friday.

The body of the leopard was found late at night on Thursday. The age of the big cat is said to be around 5 years. On getting the information about the matter, the officials of the forest department rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

"The carcass of a female leopard was found in the revenue area of Karaundi Beat at Dheemarkheda (Pan Umaria) forest area late night on Thursday. Upon receiving information, the area has been searched with a dog squad team," Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Gajendra Chaturvedi said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor