Leopard kills 19 sheep, injures 15 in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: April 9, 2023 12:03 PM2023-04-09T12:03:03+5:302023-04-09T12:10:14+5:30
Jammu, April 9 A leopard killed 19 sheep and injured 15 others in a nocturnal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Officials said that a leopard entered a sheep shed in Gultha village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district during the intervening night of April 8 and 9.
"19 sheep were killed and 15 others injured in this leopard attack," officials said.
