LeT, ISI and Khalistani terrorist Dalla's plot to kill sadhus, religious leaders, uncovered

New Delhi, Sep 25 The NIA and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police have learnt that Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has connections with the international terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan's ISI.

Delhi-based terrorist Jagjit Singh alias Jagga came in contact with Dalla who was in touch with terror organisations. Jagga was nabbed along with one Naushad from Jahangirpuri.

Jagga and Naushad were tasked with killing sadhus, religious leaders and targeted killings in Punjab by Dalla and a Pakistan-based handler Suhail. For this they received money and weapons from Suhail.

The Special Cell was the first to establish this connection, which was later shared with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

IANS possesses documents that reveal Dalla's links with the LeT. The documents state that Dalla intended to carry out killings of RSS and religious leaders in Punjab at the behest of the ISI and the LeT.

According to sources, Naushad and Jagga disclosed this information, which has also been documented.

The Special Cell's charge-sheet states that Jagga, who was arrested in Jahangirpuri, was involved in planning and executing terrorist activities in Punjab, based on the directions of Dalla.

Naushad and Jagga carried out multiple murders in the Shahabad dairy area on the instructions of Dalla and Suhail, according to their confessions.

Following the revelations, the Special Cell arrested Naushad and Jagga from Jahangirpuri.

"Naushad called his aide to Delhi and rented the second floor of house number 1662, B Block Jahangirpuri. They both decided to continue their terror activities together.

“Jagga came in contact with designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep alias Dalla, who instructed him to murder some RSS leaders and prominent individuals opposing the Khalistani movement in Punjab.

“A nexus had developed between Pakistan-based Suhail, Naushad, Jagga, and Dalla to commit terror activities on the instructions of the LeT. On the other hand, Dalla instructed them to act in Punjab and other parts of the country," the charge-sheet reads.

"They were tasked with killing sadhus, religious leaders and committing targeted killings in Punjab. They received money and weapons from Suhail and Arshdeep. To prove their credibility and create communal disharmony, the accused lured a boy named Rajkumar in December 2022 and murdered him at their rented house in Bhalswa Dairy, Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

“They slit his throat, recorded the killing in a video, and sent the video to Suhail through the Signal app. Jagga was in touch with Suhail. They also disclosed information about the recovery of Rajkumar's body, the weapon used, and the location of the incident, as well as the recovery of the video from their mobile phones. They also revealed the mode of payment they received," the charge-sheet stated.

