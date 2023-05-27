LeT terrorist associate arrested from Baramulla in J&K

Srinagar, May 27 Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered a hand grenade from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

Police said specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in the village Nagbal Chandoosa, a joint Military Vehicle Camouflage Pattern, was established by the police and army.

"During checking, one suspected person who was coming from Shrunz towards Nagbal Chandoosa tried to flee after noticing the joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully," the police said in a statement.

"During the search, one grenade was recovered from his possession."

He has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorist associate is a surrendered terrorist," police said.

