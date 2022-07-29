LG chairs meeting with DMs, DCs; issues directions related to cleanliness, anti-encroachment drive

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday in a meeting with District Magistrates along with the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner stressed upon seamless coordination and proactive collaboration between the DMs handling revenue administration and various others officers representing different agencies and departments.

According to the official statement, LG emphasized that the ultimate goal of all organizations, be it the Revenue Department, MCD or NDMC was to serve the people of Delhi. In achieving this goal successfully, it was necessary that the departments and agencies work in tandem rather than in impervious silos.

To this effect, the LG issued the directions to the DMs present in the meeting. Exhorting them to be present in the fields and on the road, the LG asked the DMs to monitor the status of cleanliness in their respective districts.

Pointing toward the problem of encroachments, he directed the DMs to take swift and proactive action on complaints of encroachment on a regular basis and address them immediately. With the aim of ensuring transparency, the LG directed the DMs to submit a list of all pending applications for NOCs for sale or transfer of land, along with the reasons for pendency thereof.

The DMs were asked to identify dark spots which facilitate illegal activities and to take necessary action to address them in coordination with the Police. They were asked to regularly identify and monitor water logging spots and take action pro-actively to address them, especially by preventing the dumping of garbage.

They were instructed to ensure that there is no discharge of septage in Yamuna from the unauthorized colonies on rivers bank. Pointing towards the chronic problem of plotting and sale of agricultural land, the LG directed the DMs to take proactive and strict action, so as to prevent unauthorized plotting of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots within old farmhouses and ensure necessary action in accordance with provisions of law, said the statement.

With a view to addressing a serious problem being faced by the people, especially those living in slums and unauthorized colonies, the LG instructed the DMs to ensure action against water tankers supplying dirty or poor-quality water to people.

The DMs were also instructed to ensure the successful implementation of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme commemorating 75 years of Independence across all government buildings especially schools and hospitals in their respective districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor