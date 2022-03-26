Light show 'Matrubhumi' showcased at 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event at Red Fort

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Friday inaugurated the 'Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event in New Delhi.

A projection mapping show 'Matrubhumi' was showcased for the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event in the national capital on Friday.

'Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' began on March 25 and will go on until April 3, 2022, at the country's iconic 17th- century monument in New Delhi, Red Fort.

A joint collaboration with the Ministry of Culture celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 10-day event will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India's rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more.

( With inputs from ANI )

