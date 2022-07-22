Light to moderate rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, July 22 Weather conditions will remain cloudy with light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday.

An official of the MeT department said, "Generally cloudy sky with light rain in the Kashmir division and moderate rain in Jammu division is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K".

Srinagar had 21.9, Pahalgam 16.3 and Gulmarg 12.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, both Drass and Leh had 13.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.6, Katra 22.7, Batote 18, Banihal 18.2 and Bhaderwah 19.6 as the minimum temperature.

