Light to moderate rainfall likely over Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu today

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu during the next one to three hours.

The Meteorological Centre has issued at 10 am on Tuesday.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu during the next one to three hours," said the weather agency.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced relief funds for farmers of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladudhurai affected by crop loss due to incessant rainfall.

Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin announced relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare if the yield has suffered a loss upto 33 per cent or above. He also announced Rs 3000 will be provided if there is early crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall.

Meanwhile, those farmers who have suffered losses and want to harvest their crops immediately would be given harvest machinery for rental with a 50 per cent subsidy through the Agri Engineering Department.

The relief package announced by CM Stalin also includes farmers who have suffered a loss in black gram harvests. They will be given 8 kg of black gram seeds with a 50 per cent subsidy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday held a review meeting to take a stock of the agricultural damages caused due to excessive rains in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Due to unseasonal rains, one lakh hectare of paddy fields in the Cauvery delta region is submerged under water. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give relaxation on paddy procurement norms."

