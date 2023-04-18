Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said the Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

"Thunderstorms accomped with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the next five days in Odisha, in wake of high temperatures being recorded in several places across the state.

As per the IMD, the mercury level in Odisha on Monday remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above at as many as 24 places in the state.

"Baripada was reported as the hottest place with 44.2 degrees Celsius temperature. While, eight places Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Talcher, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Angul and Bolangir recorded temperatures above 43 degree Celsius," the IMD stated.

It added that three other places have recorded above 42 degrees and five places have recorded above 41 degrees.

Looking at the situation, the Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warnings for the next 5 days.

"There is no large change in maximum temperature (Day temperature) during the next 2-3 days and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be 40 degrees and more and above normal by 2-3 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha," the IMD bulletin stated.

The IMD further said that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

