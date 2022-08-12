Light/moderate rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12 Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday.

Jammu division was lashed by incessant rain in the last 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 19.5, Pahalgam 16.7 and Gulmarg 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 15.9, Leh 13.4 and Kargil 16.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.2, Katra 23.2, Batote and Banihal both had 22.2 and Bhaderwah 24.8 as the minimum temperature.

