Lightning strike kills one, injures three in Assam-Meghalaya border area

Guwahati, Sep 1 A sudden lightning strike in the Assam-Meghalaya border region of Lampi on Monday afternoon left one person dead and three others seriously injured, officials said.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Mongal Ray, a resident of Gohalkona under Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district. According to eyewitnesses, Ray was inside his house when a bolt of lightning struck, killing him on the spot.

The impact also injured three other men who were near the residence at the time of the incident. They were identified as Tikhor Boro, Dhaneswar Boro, and Parimal Boro, all residents of Gohalkona.

Police said the trio had gone to Lampi for daily wage work and were caught in the sudden strike during an afternoon spell of inclement weather. Local villagers rushed the injured to the Boko Primary Health Centre, around 35 km from the site of the incident.

Medical officers at the centre confirmed that while the three sustained critical injuries initially, their condition has since stabilised. They remain under medical observation.

Officials from Boko revenue and police circles have reached the site and initiated standard procedures, including verification of the casualty.

Villagers of Gohalkona and surrounding areas expressed shock over the sudden tragedy, describing Ray as a hardworking man who was the primary breadwinner of his family.

Incidents of lightning strikes have been increasingly reported across Assam and adjoining hill regions of Meghalaya during the ongoing monsoon season.

Disaster management authorities have repeatedly issued advisories urging people to remain indoors and avoid open fields during thunderstorms, but rural communities continue to remain vulnerable due to a lack of protective infrastructure. State government officials said ex gratia assistance to the victim’s family will be processed as per the disaster relief norms.

Meanwhile, the three injured men are expected to be shifted to a higher medical facility if their condition demands further specialised care.

The Lampi region, known for its remote location and difficult terrain, has often faced delays in medical response during emergencies, something that local organisations have urged the administration to address as a priority.

