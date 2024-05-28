Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Before May 31, 2024 To Avoid Tax Deduction, Says Income Tax Department

The last date for linking your PAN card number with Aadhaar is May 31, 2024. Those who still have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar before the deadline may face higher tax deductions (TDS). The Income Tax Department requested that taxpayers link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by May 31, 2024, on Tuesday, May 28.

The IT department took X, formerly Twitter, to remind and said that those who fail to meet the deadline will face a higher rate of tax deduction. “Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31st, 2024… Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/ tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for the transactions entered into before March 31, 2024,” wrote Income Tax India on X.

Kind Attention Taxpayers,



Please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31st, 2024, if you haven’t already, in order to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate.



Please refer to CBDT Circular No.6/2024 dtd 23rd April, 2024. pic.twitter.com/L4UfP436aI — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 28, 2024

How To Link PAN Card With Aadhar Card?

To link your PAN number with Aadhar, there are to ways, Online and Linking Via SMS:

A: Online Linking:

1. Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department, i.e. incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2. Click on the Link Aadhaar option under the Quick Links section on the website.

3. You will be redirected to the PAN number and Aadhaar number linking page.

4. Fill out the required details, like your name, Aadhaar and PAN numbers.

B: Linking Via SMS:

1. Send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the format UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

2. You will receive an SMS informing you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status.