Liquor to cost more in UP from today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Liquor in Uttar Pradesh will become expensive from today, as the Uttar Pradesh government will implement the new excise policy for the year 2023-24 with an aim to raise Rs 45,000 crore in revenue from the liquor business.

The policy was cleared in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in January.

In the new policy, the state has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, 'bhang', and model shops by 10 per cent.

License fees increased considering hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars coming within a 5-kilometre radius of these districts as a special category.

The provisions made in the excise policy will increase the prices of country, English and premium brands of liquor and beer by five to ten rupees.

From April 1, a 200 ml packet of country liquor with 25 per cent strength will increase from Rs 50 to Rs 55.

While the price of 200 ML packets of 36 per cent intensity liquor will increase from Rs 65 to Rs 70 and the price of 200 ML packets of 42.8 per cent intensity will increase from Rs 75 to Rs 80.

With the new policy, the prices of country liquor 5, English 10 and beer will increase by Rs 5 to 7.

The price of English popular brands will also increase by Rs 10 and that of beer by Rs 5 to 7. Not only this, the opening and closing times of country and English liquor, beer shops and model shops have been kept unchanged in the new policy, but on special occasions, the time of sale can be increased with the prior permission of the government.

The license fee of the model shop has been increased from two lakhs to three lakhs.

Also, in the new policy, everyone will have to sell 10 per cent more liquor in the next financial year.

In the current financial year, the state government has fixed the profit of collecting revenue of about 45 thousand crore rupees from the excise department.

The new profit is five thousand crore more than the profit of the current financial year. The increase in license fee was also increased by one lakh.

