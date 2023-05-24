"List of 160 drug dealers prepared, efforts underway to nab them": Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Delhi Police on Wednesday said that different units of the crime branch are working on the crackdown on drug peddlers adding that a list of 160 drug dealers has been made in this regard.

While talking to ANI, Special Commissioner (Crime Branch) Ravindra Yadav said, " We will soon crackdown on these drug peddlers. It is an ongoing process. Many have been arrested for being involved in such activities. Work is going on to arrest more. Different units are working on this and will soon succeed in ending this nexus of drugs."

Special CP Ravinder Yadav also mentioned that Haji Saleem is a big player in the world of drugs and the information regarding his Modus Operandi has also been shared with the Central Agencies and Narcotics Bureau.

"In the last two years, whatever big module busts happened, in which heroin was caught in large quantities, in which Afghani was also caught, a doctor was also caught, in all these cases Afghan link came to the fore and when questioned Haji's name had come to the fore. Haji is sending drugs from Afghanistan via Pakistan, Iran or Dubai, whenever he gets a chance, he is sending drugs from there," he said.

"Central agencies are tracing Haji. His working style is that he has kept many middle players. He sends drugs in some quantities via those travellers who come to India on a tourist or medical visa and then asks them to open a warehouse or drug factory. Haji then sends raw materials to his middlemen contacts and tells them to process this raw material in India and supply it further," he added.

He further stated that Haji Salim operates with multiple modules.

"Haji Salim has many modules. If one of his modules is caught then he starts the process of sending drugs under another module. His big consignments also come from sea routes," he said.

Special CP also said that authorities are also keeping a check on the drug mafia and the agency is also working to achieve more success there.

