Living form of our eternal culture and faith: CM Yogi on Makar Sankranti

Lucknow, Jan 14 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Coinciding with the revered Maha Kumbh festival, which commenced on Monday with the 'Pavitra Snan,' Makar Sankranti marked the second day of the celebrations.

Devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take the 'Amrit Snan' at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Taking to X, CM Yogi shared, "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!"

The Mahakumbh Mela administration has meticulously planned the sacred bath schedule for the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, ensuring adherence to traditional customs and designated timings.

Celebrated across India, Makar Sankranti exemplifies the country's rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. Known as Uttarayana in several regions, the festival signifies the sun's transit from Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara).

Observed on January 14 annually (or January 15 during leap years), the occasion is dedicated to Surya, the solar deity, marking the sun's northward movement and symbolising a new beginning.

The festival is celebrated with vibrant decorations, kite flying, and community gatherings. In rural areas, children participate in traditional rituals, going door to door, singing songs and collecting treats.

Makar Sankranti also signifies the seasonal transition, bidding farewell to winter and welcoming the arrival of spring, filling hearts with hope and joy.

