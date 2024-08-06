LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader and Former Deputy Prime Minister Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy prime minister was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, August 6, a month after being discharged. According to the doctors, the 96-year-old leader's condition is stable and under observation

Advani has been admitted under the care of neurologist Dr Vinit Suri. Earlier in July, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) due to old age related problems. Advani served as the Deputy PM of India from 2002 to 2004 and as the Union home minister from 1999 to 2004.