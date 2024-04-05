LMC plans for token system for voters in poll booths

Lucknow, April 5 Given the heatwave forecast during peak summer, on May 20 when Lucknow will go to the polls, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to propose a token system for voters at the polling booths to ease long queues.

If given a go-ahead, the civic body will also set up seating areas with shades and parking lots, equipped with drinking water facilities, where people can wait after taking the token and cast their vote when their number comes.

The proposal for the token system will be presented by Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh before the Election Commission on Friday.

A similar initiative was introduced by the ECI in Jharkhand during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls keeping in mind the convenience of the elderly.

Inderjit Singh said, “With scorching heat expected on the voting day, we want to make the voting process comfortable for people. We will provide tokens and seating arrangements, so people do not have to stand in queues in the sun. Also, we will improve facilities like seating, sunshades, wheelchairs, and nearby parking.”

He explained how voters face various challenges at polling booths, including inadequate facilities such as drinking water, toilets, seating, shade, and wheelchairs.

Moreover, long waiting times due to high voter arrival in the morning and evening hours, difficulty locating names on voter lists, and lack of comfortable waiting areas discourage voters. Furthermore, insufficient car parking facilities near polling stations contribute to voter dissatisfaction.

"LMC will assist the state poll authorities to ensure no such issues crop up this time. Volunteers will also be available to assist people,” he said.

“As asked by the EC, we will use social media, establish clubs for voter education, and organise meetings with various social groups. Our goal is to make voting accessible for young people, women, and individuals with disabilities. We will closely collaborate with all stakeholders and conduct multiple campaigns leading up to the election,” he added.

The LMC will also collaborate with Residents Welfare Associations, government departments, malls, and parks, and even utilize IPL matches to remind people to vote.

Besides, plans are being made to spread awareness with signage in public places on LMC’s vehicles plying on the road for providing drinking water and garbage collection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor