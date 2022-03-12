Locals vandalize MLA's car after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into crowd

Near Banpur block of Khordha district in Odisha, some people attacked the vehicle of MLA Prashant Jagdev of Chilika constituency. The MLA was critically injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. MLA Jagdev had rammed a car into the crowd, injuring several people. The enraged mob then attacked the MLA's car.

At least 10 people, including two policemen, were injured when Jagdev's vehicle rammed into them, people present said. Jagdev was coming to Banpur block for the election of Chairman Ray. A large crowd had gathered outside the office. However, the MLA drove his car into the crowd. In it, several people, including a female police officer, were injured. So, an angry mob attacked the MLA's car and beat him up. Subsequently, the injured in the accident and Jagdev have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Khordha police have started an investigation into the incident and strict police security has been deployed to prevent any tension in the city. Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar Jagdev was suspended from Biju Janata Dal last year. He has also been removed from the post of chairman of Khordha District Planning Committee.

Locals vandalize Chilika MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev's car after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into crowd at Banapur in Khurda district @NewIndianXpress@XpressOdisha@Siba_TNIEpic.twitter.com/NjGtFWQrm0 — Asish Mehta (@mehta_asish) March 12, 2022