Lohri 2022: Festive workers are worry their Lohri might be dull, due to corona surge

Lohri is a festival of joy and lights, mainly celebrated in Punjab as the end of the winter season, and to welcome the summers, the festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This year Lohri will be on 13th January. This day is also auspicious for newly married couples or those who have a new baby in their house.

The festival is celebrated by having a huge bonfire in the evening where all the family of neighbors comes together and take parikrama, offering maize grains, revdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire.

And the festival is incomplete without dancing to the beats of dhol. But this year due to the corona surge the grand festival will not celebrate, as usual, thereby leaving Delhi-NCR dholwallahs in a fix. Many Dholwllahas are commenting on this matter. This surge has taken the job of many people and also of those who only get the chance to earn during the festive. Like the dholwallahs who only get a chance to earn in Lohri now, they will have to sit at home doing nothing. Because the festive gatherings and events are banned in-country, and as a corona corner it is not the right time to celebrate festivals. Many states have also imposed full-time curfew and lockdowns for the upcoming festival Lohri. Now the workers are waiting for the government to give little relief on their work and income.