Lok Sabha 2024 Phase 4 Voter Turnout: 62.84% Recorded by 8 PM; West Bengal Registers Highest at 75.94%

The fourth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections in India, the world's largest democracy, occurred on May 13, covering 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. An approximate voter turnout of 62.84 % has been reported. Notably, alongside the general elections, two states - Andhra Pradesh and Odisha - also conducted Assembly elections on the same day.

During this phase, polling occurred in various regions, including all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest reports indicate an approximate voter turnout of 63.23 percent until 6 pm. Despite reports of violence, West Bengal saw the highest turnout at 76.25 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest figure at 37 percent.

State-wise voter turnout figures are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh: 68.20%

Bihar: 56.12%

Jammu and Kashmir: 37%

Jharkhand: 64.30%

Madhya Pradesh: 70.38%

Maharashtra: 53.06%

Odisha: 64.23%

Telangana: 61.71%

Uttar Pradesh: 58.02%

West Bengal: 76.25%

The Election Commission reported that the voter turnout for the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 stood at approximately 62.84 percent as of 8 pm. They noted that although polling officially closed at 6 pm, a significant number of voters remained in queues at polling stations. The Commission clarified that these turnout figures are provisional and subject to updates as the data undergoes scrutiny and verification processes.

With Phase IV completed, polling for the General Elections has crossed the halfway mark. The next phase, Phase V, is scheduled for May 20, 2024, covering 49 PCs in 8 States/UTs.