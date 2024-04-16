Lok Sabha Election 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Four More Candidates in Punjab

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party unveiled four additional candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Among them is former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who will be contesting from the Jalandhar reserve constituency.

Additionally, three party MLAs have been nominated: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar for Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi for Gurdaspur, and Ashok Parashar Pappi for the Ludhiana parliamentary seat. The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

Brar currently serves as the representative for the Muktsar assembly seat, while Kalsi holds the position of legislator for the Batala seat, and Pappi is an MLA representing the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency. Tinu's recent departure from the Shiromani Akali Dal led him to join the ranks of the AAP. With this latest announcement, the AAP has finalized its candidates for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. Notably, the AAP, a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, is independently contesting the parliamentary elections in Punjab.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

