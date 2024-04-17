Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Launches ‘AAP Ka Ram Rajya’ Website To Highlight Kejriwal Govt’s Work

Atishi has announced the launch of the 'AAP ka Ram Rajya' website as a component of the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The initiative aims to showcase the achievements of the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

Supreme Court  has issued  notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case. Supreme Court asked ED to file its response on or before April 24. Supreme Court posts the plea of Kejriwal on the week commencing from April 29. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that the arrest was made to disable him from campaigning. The Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the money-laundering case, stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summons and refused to join the investigation. 

