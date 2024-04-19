Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor Ajith Kumar Arrives To Cast his Vote in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvanmiyur Polling Booth (Watch Video)

Superstar Ajith Kumar arrived at a polling Booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will be going to the polls on April 19 in the first phase of the mammoth seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections that will conclude with the results being declared on June 4. While DMK-led alliance is hopeful of repeating its 2019 performance, the BJP has put all its might in the polls and has held a hectic campaign after stitching an alliance.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Ajith Kumar arrives at a polling Booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast his vote in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/WtX1er0u0j — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The polls are also crucial for AIADMK which came out of the BJP-led NDA in September last year. Approximately 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will vote across nearly 68,000 polling stations, deciding the fate of 950 candidates. In the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, the upcoming election will see a three-way battle between the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

