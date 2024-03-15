Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Kicks Off Gandhinagar Campaign with Prayer to Lord Hanuman

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and BJP's candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, commenced his election campaign on Friday in Ahmedabad. Before starting his campaign, he paid homage to Lord Hanuman by offering prayers in the city.

Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Shah sought blessings at a temple on Gurukul Road and later paid floral tributes to the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose.

During his address, Shah encouraged BJP cadres to reach out to every voter during the campaign and ensure their presence at the polling booth to vote for the BJP. In the 2019 elections, Shah secured victory in the Gandhinagar constituency by defeating Congress candidate CJ Chavda with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Earlier, Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent decrease in petrol and diesel prices, describing it as a significant relief for the people of the country. Shah emphasized the positive impact of the price reduction on citizens' daily lives and acknowledged PM Modi's leadership in addressing the issue. The reduction in fuel prices is expected to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and contribute to easing inflationary pressures.