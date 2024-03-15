Amit Shah Hails PM Modi for Petrol and Diesel Price Cut, Citing Relief for Citizens

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent decrease in petrol and diesel prices, describing it as a significant relief for the people of the country. Shah emphasized the positive impact of the price reduction on citizens' daily lives and acknowledged PM Modi's leadership in addressing the issue. The reduction in fuel prices is expected to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and contribute to easing inflationary pressures.

In his tweet Shah wrote, Giving relief to the countrymen, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹ 2 per litre. Due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the price of petrol in the country has decreased by approximately ₹ 15 per litre and the price of diesel by approximately ₹ 17 per litre in the last 2.5 years. I express my gratitude to Modi ji for this decision."

Petrol and diesel across India will be cheaper by around Rs 2 per litre from early on Friday as the oil marketing companies have revised prices, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry announced on Thursday. "Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM", the Ministry said in a post on X.