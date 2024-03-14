Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By Rs 2 Across India Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

In a major announcement the Centre has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on X. The announcement comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The revised price will be effective from March 15, 6 am. "By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, the country's illustrious Prime Minister Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal," the minister said.