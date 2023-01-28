Chartered aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2023 12:02 PM 2023-01-28T12:02:54+5:30 2023-01-28T12:03:19+5:30
An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district today, police said. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed ...
An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district today, police said. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.
However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.
Open in app
#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023