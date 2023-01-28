Chartered aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Published: January 28, 2023

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district today, police said. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

 

