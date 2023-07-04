"This is an ED sponsored government, divided NCP...":Venugopal slams BJP

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for aiding Ajit Pawar in pulling out his latest coup in Maharashtra saying that it is an "ED-sponsored government."

"This is an ED (Enforcement Directorate) sponsored government. They divided the Shiv Sena using the ED, now they have divided NCP using ED. This government has no moral support from the people of Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

Speaking about the duplicity in the BJP for joining hands with Ajit Pawar after accusing him of corruption, the Congress leader said that the "BJP washing machine" is at play in Maharashtra.

"The BJP washing machine has started its job again in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis had levelled accusations against the then Irrigation Minister. Now they are becoming good friends, becoming Deputy CMs, what about corruption now?" KC Venugopal said.

On the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, the senior Congress leader said that nothing will happen to the alliance and the people of Maharashtra will support them.

"Nothing will happen to MVA. In fact, it is an opportunity for the MVA to strengthen further. People of Maharashtra will stand with MVA," Venugopal said.

Sounding optimistic about the efforts by the opposition to put up a united front, the Congress General Secretary said that Ajit Pawar's move has opened up an opportunity for the opposition.

"It is an opportunity for us. This is BJP's tactics. Now everybody believes that we have to fight together against these forces. This will strengthen opposition unity. We are meeting in Bengaluru where we will chalk out the problems," he said.

Speaking on the meeting, Venugopal said, "We had a long discussion on preparations for the Mizoram elections. We are confident that the Congress will win the state elections in Mizoram. The atmosphere is favourable towards the Congress party, and we are proceeding with maximum preparation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor